DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.84 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

