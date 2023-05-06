DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.36

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 528884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $79,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $69,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.