EAC Trading Up 55.5% Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. EAC has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $72.05 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00291307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01054102 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.