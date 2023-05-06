Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $560.13

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 560.13 ($7.00) and traded as low as GBX 522 ($6.52). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 527.50 ($6.59), with a volume of 64,020 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 552.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 559.63. The company has a market cap of £155.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17,750.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

In other news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.75), for a total transaction of £126,414 ($157,938.53). Insiders own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

