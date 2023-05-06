Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.42.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DEA opened at $14.22 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 341.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.