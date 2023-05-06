Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

