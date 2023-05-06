EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $171.55 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $180.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

