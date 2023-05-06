easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $433.72

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.72 ($5.42) and traded as high as GBX 488.66 ($6.11). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 478.40 ($5.98), with a volume of 2,354,805 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.12) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 560 ($7.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a GBX 570 ($7.12) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 400 ($5.00) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 576.36 ($7.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 495.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 434.84. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,210.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

