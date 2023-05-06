eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $532.33 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,925.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00406255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00112804 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000477 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,379,867,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,879,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

