Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

