Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.20.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $173.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

