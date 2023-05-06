Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 290,824 shares.

Egdon Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.97 million and a PE ratio of 220.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 38 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008. Egdon Resources plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Odiham, the United Kingdom.

