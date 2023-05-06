ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.25

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €10.25 ($11.26) and last traded at €10.05 ($11.04), with a volume of 63942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.13 ($11.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $674.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.07.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

