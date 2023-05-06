Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $84.40. 3,885,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,801,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,339,000 after purchasing an additional 255,652 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,530,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

