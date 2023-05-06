Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 19,555 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.11% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

