Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 280 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA Stock Performance

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,924 shares of company stock worth $13,438,866 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.74 and its 200 day moving average is $378.31. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.