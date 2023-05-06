Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 338 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.