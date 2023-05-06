Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,610 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,021.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 691,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 658,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $210,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,783.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.67. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Stories

