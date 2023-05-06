Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $665,000 Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

