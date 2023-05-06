Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $674,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

