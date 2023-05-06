Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $945,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Shares of INTU opened at $425.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

