Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $956,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,138,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

