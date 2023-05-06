Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $956,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

