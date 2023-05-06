Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,688. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 6.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

NYSE:USB opened at $30.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

