Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 190,464 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

