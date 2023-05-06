Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $283.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.