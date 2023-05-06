Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 114 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC opened at $446.81 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.06.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

