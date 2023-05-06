Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 115 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $425.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.