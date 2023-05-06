Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 287 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

