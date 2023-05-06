Empower Price Hits $0.0543 on Exchanges (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Empower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empower has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Empower has a total market capitalization of $916,248.25 and $58,015.04 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.05618017 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $57,108.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

