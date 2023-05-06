Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton Sells 6,300 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of EDR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
