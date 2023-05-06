Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton Sells 6,300 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EDR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

