Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.5 %

EDR stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,467 over the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

