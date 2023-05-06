Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading 1.4% Higher

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,084 ($26.04) and last traded at GBX 2,082 ($26.01). Approximately 413,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 450,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,054 ($25.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.73) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($35.92) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,933.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,815.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9,911.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Mining

About Endeavour Mining

In related news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($27.06), for a total value of £3,790,500 ($4,735,757.12). Company insiders own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

