Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 42,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 81,361 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $5.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EFXT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Enerflex Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Enerflex in the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 33.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Featured Stories

