Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $5.69 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Energi has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $174,612.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00058602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,112,160 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

