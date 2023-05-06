Energy Web Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $626,921.10 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $83.48 million and approximately $626,921.10 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00008754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

