Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4664 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

