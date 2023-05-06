Enigma Price Down 2.1% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $163,776.07 and approximately $117,766.70 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Buying and Selling Enigma

