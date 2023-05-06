ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.78

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and traded as low as $54.40. ENN Energy shares last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 7,623 shares.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

