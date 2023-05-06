Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.39. Enservco shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 139,763 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enservco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.