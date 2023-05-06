EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,605. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 18,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 181,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.