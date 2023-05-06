EOS (EOS) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $137.23 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003435 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003268 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001048 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,273,006 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,272,830 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

