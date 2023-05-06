EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) were down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.00). Approximately 4,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 24,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.06).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

Insider Activity

In other EPE Special Opportunities news, insider Heather Bestwick acquired 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £8,043.75 ($10,049.66). Insiders own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

