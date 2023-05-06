Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Trading Up 1.5 %

EFX opened at $200.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average is $198.34. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

