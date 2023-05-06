ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $324.14

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $324.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01066554 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $119.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

