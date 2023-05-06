Erik Bradbury Sells 3,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erik Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,691,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,523. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 14.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

