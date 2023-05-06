Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Essent Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ESNT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,122. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

