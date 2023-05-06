Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,883.70 or 0.06568937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $226.72 billion and approximately $10.19 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00057702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00037807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,357,219 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

