Ethereum Price Up 1.9% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,931.56 or 0.06598666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $232.48 billion and approximately $10.95 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00058056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,357,219 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.