Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Etsy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ETSY stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $90.00. 6,998,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,274. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35.
In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
