Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Etsy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $90.00. 6,998,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,274. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

